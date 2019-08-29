HELEN JOSEPHINE CANZANO

Obituary

Peacefully on Monday, August 26, 2019, at the age of 102. Beloved wife of the late Cosmo "Cossie" Canzano. Loving mother of John and his wife Juanita, Carol and her husband David Hamala and the late Michael. Cherished grandma of Tiffany (Russel Drew), Paul and James. Sorely missed by her sister Margaret Bernier. Predeceased by her sister Mary Corcoran. Helen will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Bernard de Clairvaux Catholic Church, Toronto. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. For day and time of funeral, please call Ward Funeral Home at 416-241-4618. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star from Aug. 29 to Sept. 28, 2019
