KAPOGINES, HELEN (nee ANDROS) In the homestretch of reaching the century milestone, Helen passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019, at age 99. Always a force to be reckoned with, her hallmark strong-will led her to battle back from illness time and again, flatly telling any doctor who would listen that she planned to make it to 100. While she just barely missed that milestone, she will forever be an inspiration to everyone who knew her through her endless love of life and family, kindness towards others, her joyful and infectious laugh and the ability to make each person in her life feel special. Helen had a penchant for crocheting, coupon clipping and hand-written letters, a never-quite-understood hatred of minced food and was continually working to perfect her watercolour style with frequent painting lessons. She had an incredible ability to share knowledge and stories with others, vividly recounting family histories, events of the past or discussing something interesting she had read in the paper. Most of all, she loved those around her and always put others first. She was preceded by her husband Chris and daughter-in-law Andrea and survived by her son Peter; her son Nick and his wife Aurisha; grandchildren Christopher and his wife Elaine; Melanie and her husband Kevin; Nicholas, Matthew and Christopher; great-grandaughters Anastasia and Eleanor; and favourite furry grandkids Genius, Cindy and Bruno. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Helen's name can be made to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Toronto.

