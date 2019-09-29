KATERYNCHUK, Helen (nee PRYMIAK) Passed away peacefully at the Mississauga Trillium Hospital, surrounded by her family, on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Walter. Loving mother of Susan Griffith and her husband Gary. Loving Baba of Anthony and his wife Stephanie and Jennifer Soares and her husband Paul. Proud Great-Baba of Marcus, Tyrion, Liam and Belle. Survived by her sister Olga Katarynczuk. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Butler Chapel at 4933 Dundas St. W. (between Kipling and Islington Aves.), Etobicoke, on Sunday, September 29th from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with panachyda time to follow. Funeral service will be held in the Chapel on Monday, September 30th at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Park Lawn Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 29, 2019