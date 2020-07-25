BENSTEAD, HELEN KATHERINE September 9, 1925 – July 19, 2020 Time caught up with Mom on Sunday, July 19th, just before the storm came through. She died in peace. The middle child of three girls, she was predeceased by sister Norma and brother-in-law Gordon Mack and sister Dorothy Comrie. She was a proud RN, graduate of Toronto Western Hospital, class of 47. Beloved wife of Ken for over 69 years until his death last August. Mother of Jenifer (Olaf Lindow), Jeff (sadly predeceased 1982) and Greg (Marilyn Stafford) and loving grandmother of Liam Benstead. Keen follower of the Lindow clan, Scott (Angela) and their children and Kirk (Samantha) and their children. Also survived by brother-in-law and steadfast friend Ian Comrie, the Comrie, Mack and McCann cousins, their partners, children and grandchildren. It was Helen's wish there be no funeral or memorial service. In keeping with her spirit, raise a glass of wine, be kind to the "kiddies" and the "old people" and those having hard times and plant something! Thank you forever to the wonderful people who staff Hyland Crest. Donations to the Haliburton Highlands Health Services Foundation (HHHSF) or your local food bank would please Helen and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonk funeralhome.com