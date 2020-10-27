1/1
Helen KESTIDIS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KESTIDIS, Helen October 24, 1940 – October 23, 2020 Peacefully at Norfinch Care Community, the world lost a beautiful woman. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is finally at peace. Beloved wife of Dimitrios (deceased); cherished mother of Kathy (Stephen) and Danny; adored grandmother of Stephanie (Patrick) and Samantha. Her greatest joys were her family, spending hours in her beautiful garden and her mastery of crocheting. She will be dearly remembered by her extended family and friends. May our tears carry her to a better place. Rest in peace Yiayia. Due to the pandemic, a private, by invitation only, family service and funeral will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough Ontario M1K 1R1 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre
625 Birchmount Road
Scarborough, ON M1K 1R1
(416) 267-8229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pine Hills Cemetery and Visitation Centre

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved