Helen KESTIDIS

KESTIDIS, Helen October 24, 1940 – October 23, 2020 Peacefully at Norfinch Care Community, the world lost a beautiful woman. After a long battle with Alzheimer's, she is finally at peace. Beloved wife of Dimitrios (deceased); cherished mother of Kathy (Stephen) and Danny; adored grandmother of Stephanie (Patrick) and Samantha. Her greatest joys were her family, spending hours in her beautiful garden and her mastery of crocheting. She will be dearly remembered by her extended family and friends. May our tears carry her to a better place. Rest in peace Yiayia. Due to the pandemic, a private, by invitation only, family service and funeral will be held at Pine Hills Funeral Home and Cemetery, 625 Birchmount Rd, Scarborough Ontario M1K 1R1 on Thursday, October 29, 2020. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or a charity of your choice.