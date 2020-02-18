|
|
KRISEL, Helen (nee KOLKE) August 12, 1924 - February 15, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home, in her 96th year. Devoted wife of the late Kornel. Loving mother of Victor (Natalia). Dear sister of Lucie Linnert. Helen will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by friends and family in Canada and Germany. Friends may call Cardinal Funeral Homes, 366 Bathurst St., on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., with Panachyda at 7:30 p.m. An Orthodox Rite of Funeral will be held at All Saints of Ukraine Chapel, 1280 Dundas St. W., Oakville, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Volodymyr Ukrainian Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at cardinalfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020