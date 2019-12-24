MILLS, HELEN L. (nee SNIDER) Died peacefully at home, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, Helen L. Mills, King City, in her 89th year, beloved wife of the late Stuart Mills. Loving mother of Fred, John and his wife Carrie and Scott and his wife Valerie. Cherished grandmother of Justin, Courtney, Rebecca, Chris and Lindsay. Predeceased by her parents Russell and Grace (nee Petch) Snider. The family will receive their friends at York Pines United Church, 3150 Lloydtown-Aurora Road, Kettleby, on Saturday morning, December 28th from 10 o'clock until time of funeral service at 11 o'clock. Private family interment Laurel Hill Cemetery, Bolton. If desired, memorial donations may be made to York Pines United Church, 3150 Lloydtown-Aurora Road, Kettleby L0G 1J0. Condolences for the family may be offered at www.EganFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 24, 2019