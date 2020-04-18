Helen Lorraine McALLISTER
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McALLISTER, Helen Lorraine (nee KEYES) October 28, 1921 - April 9, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Helen. In her 99th year, she was the matriarch of a large and loving extended family. Mom was born in Joyceville to Emily and Joseph Keyes. She grew up in Gananoque with her brothers Kenneth, Richard, The Rev. Edward, Vincent and John and her sisters Mary Frances and Margaret. She loved them dearly. Mom graduated from nursing at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston. She married our father, the late Phil McAllister. They started their life together in Kingston and later moved to Toronto. They were proud parents of 6 daughters: Anne Boyd (Ken), Pat McMenemy, Mary Cousins (Russ), Helen Ruth (deceased 1952), Maureen Philbrook (Paul) and Margaret McAllister. Helen was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She loved every moment she spent with them and took an avid interest in their lives. She left a legacy of love, kindness and deeply rooted Catholic faith. She will be sorely missed. A celebration of her life will take place at a later, safer time. For further information, donations, or to express condolences, please contact Kane-Jerrett North York Funeral Home, 416-223-6050 or online at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Jerrett Funeral Homes
6191 Yonge Street
Toronto, ON M2M4K4
4162236050
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved