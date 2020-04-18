McALLISTER, Helen Lorraine (nee KEYES) October 28, 1921 - April 9, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our mother Helen. In her 99th year, she was the matriarch of a large and loving extended family. Mom was born in Joyceville to Emily and Joseph Keyes. She grew up in Gananoque with her brothers Kenneth, Richard, The Rev. Edward, Vincent and John and her sisters Mary Frances and Margaret. She loved them dearly. Mom graduated from nursing at Hotel Dieu Hospital in Kingston. She married our father, the late Phil McAllister. They started their life together in Kingston and later moved to Toronto. They were proud parents of 6 daughters: Anne Boyd (Ken), Pat McMenemy, Mary Cousins (Russ), Helen Ruth (deceased 1952), Maureen Philbrook (Paul) and Margaret McAllister. Helen was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She loved every moment she spent with them and took an avid interest in their lives. She left a legacy of love, kindness and deeply rooted Catholic faith. She will be sorely missed. A celebration of her life will take place at a later, safer time. For further information, donations, or to express condolences, please contact Kane-Jerrett North York Funeral Home, 416-223-6050 or online at jerrettfuneralhometoronto.ca
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.