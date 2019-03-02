NOVAK, HELEN MADELINE (nee COOMBS) Our dear mother passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 21, 2019, in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband Frank of 65 years and her 11 brothers and sisters. Loving mother of Darlene Hindley (David) and Joan Cavanagh (Larry). Proud Nana to Erin (Chris), Michael (Stephanie), Ryan (Michelle), Kristen (Court) and 10 great-grandchildren. Her many hobbies included gardening, crocheting, quilting, cake decorating, dancing and baking. She loved to travel. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Hillsdale Estates and to her special caregiver Elizabeth. A service will be held on Monday, March 4th at 11:30 a.m. at Jubilee United Church, 40 Underhill Drive, with a reception to follow. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN MADELINE NOVAK.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 2, 2019