SAND, HELEN MAE Peacefully at Mackenzie Health Long Term Care on March 29, 2020 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Eilert (1969). Loving mother of Elizabeth (Gary) Fraser, Richard (Collene) and John (Sue). Wonderful grandma of Eilert (Deborah), Kirsten (Robert), Erik, Alexandra (Dylan), Bruce (Jaclyn), Jennifer, Bryan (Catrina) and great-grandma (GG) of Kylen, Henley, Dawson, Devyn, Rowan, Bailey, Ciara, Declan, Killian, Alexandria, Aadyn, Addyson and Aksel. A celebration of life will be held later at Thornhill Presbyterian Church, 271 Centre St, Thornhill, ON L4J 1G5. Please consider a donation to the Church in lieu of flowers. Please refer to the Marshall Funeral Home website, marshallfuneralhome.com for future arrangements.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020