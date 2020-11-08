ANDERSON, HELEN MARGARET With great sadness we announce the passing of our amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother on November 4, 2020, at the age of 92. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband of 59 years Ron (2014). Loving mother of David (Karen), Kathy (Grant) and Murray (Gwyneth). Much-loved grandmother of Holly, Michael, Kara, Brandon, Hannah and Grace and great-grandmother to Chloe, Keira and Eleanor. Helen was a truly exceptional woman whose main love and passion in life were her family and friends. She came from very humble beginnings and always appreciated the little things in life, never wanting for more. She graduated as a nurse from the Wellesley Hospital in 1952 and continued to get together with classmates on a regular basis for many years after. She loved being a nurse as was evidenced in her tremendous empathy and caring for others. Helen adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her many friends all held a special place in her heart. She was never too busy to invite you in for a "cup of tea" or to have a chat on the phone. Helen and Ron had a lovely life together, living in the same house in Scarborough for 50-plus years (where they had many wonderful neighbours), going to their cottage on Cheer Lake, travelling the globe, walking and spoiling their dogs and spending as much time as possible with family and friends. Helen was definitely an entertainer as she and Ron always hosted the annual neighbourhood Christmas Open House as well as numerous other celebrations and family dinners in between. Helen will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her warmth and positive attitude affected those around her and she was the glue that held her family together. We are planning to do a small celebration of life and burial in the spring, hopefully once the COVID-19 restrictions are less significant. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choice.



