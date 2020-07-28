GENIK, Helen Margaret Passed away on July 25, 2020 at her home in her 69th year. Loving sister of John and Aunt of Melissa. Predeceased by parents Win and Alex Genik, sister Janet, brother Robert, and nephew Rob. Helen attended both Bishop's and Carleton Universities graduating from Carleton. She was an employee of Bell Canada for 29 years. Helen's passions included cooking and travelling and she often combined the two on cooking tours to Europe. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Credit Valley Hospital for their unwavering care during these trying times. Visitation will be at the Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main St., Newmarket, on Tuesday, July 28th from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by a funeral service. Online condolences at www.roadhouseandrose.com