GRANT, HELEN MARGARET August 29, 1933 - November 5, 2019 Peacefully at the Fairhaven care home in Peterborough, Helen was called home to our LORD. Helen, a loving wife of 65 years and lifelong sweetheart of Mervin Grant, married on the night of Hurricane Hazel on October 15, 1954 in Toronto. Mother to Glenna Grant (Martin Burnham), Robert Grant (Laurel). Predeceased by siblings Jean Shibley and James Colquhoun. Grandmother to Jennifer, Scott, Kevin Burnham, Caitlin, Emily, Bridget Grant. Great-grandmother to Jaxon and Arielle Mahar. Helen, a devoted wife and mother, remained close with family and friends no matter wherever Helen and Merv called home. Living in Peterborough since 2010, she enjoyed the best health and community care possible, along with living close to her daughter's family allowed her the joy of seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. This always brought the biggest smile to her face. A warm thank you to Dr. Spink and the entire Fairhaven staff for the outstanding care Helen received during her 5-year residency. You made a huge difference in the joy of living and a real comfort to her family. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. A donation to the Alzheimer Society or Fairhaven would be appreciated.

