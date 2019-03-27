KELSEY, HELEN MARGARET VIOLA (nee PFAFFLEIN) Surrounded by love, Helen passed away peacefully at Joseph Brant Hospital on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the age of 75. Beloved wife of the late Frederick Kelsey (November, 2013). Loving mother of Jennifer Jasin (Clarence) and Elaine Schneider (Allan). Cherished grandmother of Laura Lombardi (James), Christopher Rowan (Brittney), Jordan Schneider and M Lee Schneider and great-grandmother of Millie Lombardi and Hunter Rowan. Helen was predeceased by her sister Dorthea Lisacek (Joseph). Survived by her brother Kenneth Pfafflein (Louise) and sister-in-law Jean Ludwig (Phil). She will be fondly remembered by her nieces and nephews, extended family and friends. Helen will be remembered as an avid gardener and a longtime volunteer with Girl Guides of Canada. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 485 Brant St. (one block north of City Hall), BURLINGTON, (905-632-3333), on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 12 noon until the Funeral service in the chapel at 1 p.m. Reception to follow. Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Helen are asked to please consider the Parkinson Society of Canada or the Royal Botanical Gardens, Burlington. www.smithsfh.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN MARGARET VIOLA KELSEY.
Smith's Funeral Homes
485 Brant Street
Burlington, ON L7R 2G5
(905) 632-3333
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 27, 2019