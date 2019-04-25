HELEN MARIE (RYGIEL) FRANZ

Obituary

FRANZ, HELEN MARIE (RYGIEL) Born April 5, 1931 in Krakow, Poland. Passed peacefully on April 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario (Born and passed on Easter Sunday). Loving Mother, Nana, Great-Nana, second Mother, Dear Friend and Sister. Nana (Helen) touched many lives and will be greatly missed, she was loved by all. Predeceased by husband John Anton Franz and 5 of her sons. As per her request, there will be no funeral services. Nana kisses to all, "she wishes you enough".
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019
