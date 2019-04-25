FRANZ, HELEN MARIE (RYGIEL) Born April 5, 1931 in Krakow, Poland. Passed peacefully on April 21, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario (Born and passed on Easter Sunday). Loving Mother, Nana, Great-Nana, second Mother, Dear Friend and Sister. Nana (Helen) touched many lives and will be greatly missed, she was loved by all. Predeceased by husband John Anton Franz and 5 of her sons. As per her request, there will be no funeral services. Nana kisses to all, "she wishes you enough".
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2019