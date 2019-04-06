Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN MARIE JOYCE. View Sign

JOYCE, HELEN MARIE On Wednesday, April 3, 2019, following a lengthy illness, Helen left in faith to take a closer walk with her Lord. A native of Kingston, Helen attended University of Toronto, and went on to attain CGA and CPA designations. She was employed as the director of corporate finance for Warner Bros. Canada. She enjoyed faith, family and friends, often combining these loves at Manresa Jesuit Spiritual Renewal Centre or The Martyrs' Shrine in Midland. Helen was predeceased by both her loving husband Balwant Singh, and her son Patrick (Donna) Desmarteau. Sadly missed by her son Tony Desmarteau (Marina). Dear friend and mother-in-law to Donna. Cherished grandmother to Lauren, Tania and Ian. Loving sister to Frank (Phyllis) Joyce of Kingston, Mike (Jane - deceased) Joyce of Foxboro and Elizabeth (Hudson) MacIsaac, Nova Scotia. Fondly remembered by all her great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. She will be especially missed by her goddaughter Margie (Mo) and family. All are welcomed to attend a visitation at the MCEACHNIE FUNERAL HOME (28 Old Kingston Rd., Ajax), 905-428-8488, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ISAAC JOGUES CHURCH (1148 Finch Ave., Pickering) on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or Baycrest Health in memory of Helen. Online condolences may be made at

