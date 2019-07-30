PATAVA, Helen Marie Passed away peacefully, on July 28, 2019, at Humber River Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Miroslav Patava. Loving mother of Jerry (MaryLou) and Ron (Kathy) and devoted grandmother to Jamie, Lauren (Kane), Robbie and Kristi (Craig). Survived by her siblings Zdena (Jarda) Tmej and Yarmila (Mike) Filey. Visitation will be held at The Simple Alternative Funeral Centre, 1535 South Gateway Rd., Mississauga on Wednesday, July 31st, from 7-9 p.m. and on Thursday, August 1st, from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your favourite charity.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 30, 2019