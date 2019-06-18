Passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife to the late Edward Joseph Canning. Loving mother to Anne-Marie Sacco, Bernard (Pam) and the late Hugh. Grandmother to Johnny, Jacqueline, Adrienne, Jocelyn, Marjorie, Madeline, Michael-John and John-Paul. Great-grandmother to Penelope and Vernon. Helen was predeceased by her siblings Myra and Jack. Visitation will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 23 Main St. S., Uxbridge (905- 852-3073) on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass will take place at the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 70 Toronto St. N., Uxbridge at 10:30 a.m. followed by interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Friends and family are invited back to the church for a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to ShareLife. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in the Toronto Star from June 18 to June 19, 2019