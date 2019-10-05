Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN MARY COULTER. View Sign Service Information Jerrett Funeral Homes 6191 Yonge Street Toronto , ON M2M4K4 (416)-223-6050 Obituary

COULTER, HELEN MARY (nee RICHARDSON) June 17, 1926 – September 27, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Mary Coulter (née Richardson) on Friday, September 27, 2019, at her home in Toronto. The second of four children born to Edwin Richardson and Hilda (née Hodgson), Helen is now reunited with her parents, her brother Roy and sister Jean. She is survived by brother Ronald. Helen was born in Toronto and attended schools here and in Guelph. In her studies she excelled in art and history. She also attended Toronto Bible College in 1949. Helen was married to George Coulter for 44 years and was predeceased by him in 1993. Helen is survived by three sons, David (Jennifer), Paul (Sylvaine) and Steven (Florence). Her family brought Helen her greatest joy in life. She was immensely proud of her nine grandchildren: Mark, Bronwynn, Sam, Emily, Danielle, Lisa, Jordan, Samantha and Stephanie and her five great-grandchildren: Gwyneth, Austin, Jace, Maia and Hayes. She loved family gatherings, phone calls with friends, watching classic movies and writing letters. She was a great pen-pal. Mom loved cats and over the years kept many of her own. Donations in Helen's memory can be made to Toronto Cat Rescue, or the Scott Mission. Visitation at 1 p.m., followed by a 2 p.m. service on Thursday, October 10th, at Kane-Jerrett Funeral Home, 6191 Yonge St. (Willowdale). Interment will be held at Craighurst Presbyterian Cemetery on Wednesday, October 16th, at 11 a.m. No longer in our lives to share But in our hearts you are always there. Silent thoughts of times together Memories that will last forever. Love You & Miss You Forever

Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 5, 2019

