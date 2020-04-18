DOIDGE HALL, Helen Mary (nee BURGESS) July 9, 1917 - April 15, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Mary Doidge Hall (nee Burgess) in her 102nd year. Helen was born on July 9, 1917, in Harwich County, Ontario. The only daughter of Rev. William Henry Burgess and Laura Mabel Adams. She grew up with three brothers Gordon Scott Burgess, Dr. George Henry Burgess and Rev. William Edward Burgess. Helen was raised in a large extended family of many aunts, uncles and cousins. She had vivid memories of her Scotch grandfather Geordie Adams and her grandmother Helen Fletcher. As a child, she spent many summers in Jeannette's Creek, near Tilbury. Family was very important to Helen. After losing her mother at the age of 12, she helped to take care of her younger brothers. Helen later developed a passion for genealogy, which she shared with her extended family. Helen and her future husband, Clarence Spencer Doidge, corresponded during World War II when he was stationed in Europe and they married the year after his return in 1946. She was the proud mother of 4 children: W. Edward Doidge (Doris), Heather Laderman (Howard), Kathryn Graham (Don) and John Doidge (Rosanna) and 7 grandchildren: Aaron, Stephanie (Angelo), Robert, David, Laurissa (Jeremy), Carolyn and Matthew and was hoping to live long enough to hold a great-grandchild. Clarence passed away in 1981. In 1984, Helen married M. Keith Hall and they shared 10 years together, travelling widely. Helen loved spending time in nature, especially at the family cottage in Haliburton. She took great pleasure sitting by the lake, having a swim and enjoying the company of family. She loved wild flowers, watching birds and other animals that she spotted around the cottage and the lake. Helen had a deep faith in God and was a longtime member of Forest Grove United Church; following her move to Pickering she attended Pickering Village United Church. At Forest Grove Helen led a very active church life and was involved with the United Church Women, Christian Education and served as presbytery representative. She was a teacher by profession with an optimistic view of the world. Helen was a very strong woman known for her sense of humour and her calm acceptance of those things she could not change. A private family service will be held at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Helen's family wishes to thank the staff at the Markhaven Home for Seniors and Dr. Currie for the kindness and care they provided to Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations to Pickering Village United Church (through Canada Helps), Angola Memorial Scholarship Fund (through Canada Helps), the Nature Conservancy of Canada or Markhaven Home for Seniors would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.arbormemorial.ca/en/ mceachnie
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.