VIGMOND, Helen Mary (nee KISS) On Wednesday, October 30, 2019, Helen passed away at Mississauga Hospital, at the age of 85. Loving wife of the late Stephen Vigmond. Beloved mother of Stephen and his wife Brenda, Michael and his wife Tobylee, and Edward and his wife Isabelle. Cherished grandmother to Danielle, Shannon, Stephanie, Etienne, and Felix. She touched so many hearts so deeply, she will be fondly remembered by family members and innumerable friends. Friends may call the Turner and Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga, (Hwy. 10 N. of Q.E.W), on Sunday, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Clement Catholic Church, 409 Markland Dr., Etobicoke, on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment Assumption Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the and the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada. Online condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 2, 2019