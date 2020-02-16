|
HIGGINS, Helen Maureen (nee HARTRY) October 17, 1931 - February 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Helen Higgins on February 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter Higgins (2011) married for 53 joyous years. Loving mother of Douglas Peter (Linda), Donald Charles and Mary Jennifer Bozin (Marinel). Helen will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Breanna, Kirsten, Rachel, Emma and Katelyn and her siblings Douglas Hartry and Mary Williams. A private family service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolences may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020