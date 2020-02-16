Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ridley Funeral Home
3080 Lake Shore Blvd. West
Etobicoke, ON M8V 1K3
(416) 259-3705
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen HIGGINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Maureen HIGGINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Maureen HIGGINS Obituary
HIGGINS, Helen Maureen (nee HARTRY) October 17, 1931 - February 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Helen Higgins on February 10, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife and best friend of the late Peter Higgins (2011) married for 53 joyous years. Loving mother of Douglas Peter (Linda), Donald Charles and Mary Jennifer Bozin (Marinel). Helen will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren Breanna, Kirsten, Rachel, Emma and Katelyn and her siblings Douglas Hartry and Mary Williams. A private family service will be held in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to COPD Canada or Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Messages of condolences may be placed at www.RidleyFuneralHome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -