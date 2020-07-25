REID, HELEN MAY June 7, 1929 - July 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Reid at Amica Erin Mills, on July 11, 2020, at the age of 91, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. She is survived by her son, Hugh Reid and her daughter Heather McClure (Ross), grandson Alexander (Natalie), as well as her sister Laura, niece Kalista and beloved stepmother Jennie Tyner Graham, niece Roslyn (Henrik), nephew Gregor (Sheri and daughters Brooke and Megan), sister-in-law Norma and families. All times together were greatly treasured. Helen and Fraser were each other's "other half" through 70 years of marriage, enjoying friends, family and world-wide travels, including 20 cruises. Helen had great kindness, strength and faith with over 60 years of active support for the Streetsville United Church. She treasured over 30 years employment at Manheim/Toronto Auto Auctions as assistant to the President/General Manager driving non-stop throughout the GTA, with a kind word and a smile to everyone. She supported Streetsville community activities, especially the Rotary Club, hosting numerous world-wide exchange students. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Roblin Cemetery, Roblin, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.



