1/1
HELEN MAY REID
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
REID, HELEN MAY June 7, 1929 - July 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Reid at Amica Erin Mills, on July 11, 2020, at the age of 91, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimers. She is survived by her son, Hugh Reid and her daughter Heather McClure (Ross), grandson Alexander (Natalie), as well as her sister Laura, niece Kalista and beloved stepmother Jennie Tyner Graham, niece Roslyn (Henrik), nephew Gregor (Sheri and daughters Brooke and Megan), sister-in-law Norma and families. All times together were greatly treasured. Helen and Fraser were each other's "other half" through 70 years of marriage, enjoying friends, family and world-wide travels, including 20 cruises. Helen had great kindness, strength and faith with over 60 years of active support for the Streetsville United Church. She treasured over 30 years employment at Manheim/Toronto Auto Auctions as assistant to the President/General Manager driving non-stop throughout the GTA, with a kind word and a smile to everyone. She supported Streetsville community activities, especially the Rotary Club, hosting numerous world-wide exchange students. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Roblin Cemetery, Roblin, Ontario, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 1 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Roblin Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved