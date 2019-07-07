DAVIS, HELEN McLAREN Peacefully, on July 3, 2019, after a lengthy illness at Baycrest Hospital in Toronto, at the age of 85. Born in Paisley, Scotland, beloved wife of Allen (Al) for over 63 years. Predeceased by her daughter Judy Ketchen, loving mother of daughters Lynn Fitch and Karin, Nana to Kelly Ketchen, Jeremy Ketchen, and Jackie Ketchen. Helen was a lead singer in the Toronto, North Metro and Grand Harmony chapters of Sweet Adelines Incorporated for 62 years. She will also be remembered as a dedicated and caring educational assistant at Sunnyview School for children with disabilities in Toronto for many years. A celebration of her life featuring songs and stories will be held at Coutts Funeral Home at 96 St. Andrews Street, Cambridge, Ontario, on Wednesday, July 10th at 2 p.m. (visitation at 1 p.m., reception to follow). In lieu of flowers, a donation to Harmonize for Speech or Baycrest Foundation (General Psychiatry Program) would be appreciated. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. couttsfuneralhome.com for the Davis family.
Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019