LIDDY, Helen Mills (nee WALKER) July 19, 1928 - January 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Mississauga, ON, at the age of 91, with her loving family by her side. Loving wife of the late Roy Liddy (1983). Loving mother of Janet, Mississauga, Robert (Suzanne), Montreal and Joanne (Greg), Calgary. Cherished Grandmère to Brian, Sarah (Darragh), Jennifer (Peter), Shannon, Alan (fiancé Tamar), Connor (partner Tasha) and Danny. Great-grandmother to precious Ellis and Easten. As per mom's wishes, a private family service will take place. For those who wish; donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, or Food Banks Canada in Helen's memory. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020