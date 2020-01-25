Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Helen LIDDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Mills LIDDY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Mills LIDDY Obituary
LIDDY, Helen Mills (nee WALKER) July 19, 1928 - January 19, 2020 Passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Mississauga, ON, at the age of 91, with her loving family by her side. Loving wife of the late Roy Liddy (1983). Loving mother of Janet, Mississauga, Robert (Suzanne), Montreal and Joanne (Greg), Calgary. Cherished Grandmère to Brian, Sarah (Darragh), Jennifer (Peter), Shannon, Alan (fiancé Tamar), Connor (partner Tasha) and Danny. Great-grandmother to precious Ellis and Easten. As per mom's wishes, a private family service will take place. For those who wish; donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, or Food Banks Canada in Helen's memory. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -