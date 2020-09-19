1/
MILO, HELEN It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Helen Milo, who passed away on September 14, 2020, at the age of 85. She will be greatly missed by her loving brother Ralph (Joanne), nieces Andrea (Josh) and Katherine (Glen), nephew Edward, and great-nephews Reid, Gavin, Zachary and Jackson. Predeceased by her dear sister Anne. Helen's kindness and generosity will be remembered by those who had the privilege to be part of her life. If desired, memorial donations in honour of Helen may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be posted at https://www.arbormemorial.ca/highland-scarborough/obituaries/ms-helen-milo/55287/

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
