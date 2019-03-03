MITCHELL, Helen (nee KOVACS) Peacefully passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband Richard (1974), brother Sam (2008), sisters Margie (2018) and Kutchie (2018). Dearly beloved mother of Kim (Robert), Rick, Dawn (Garry) and Kandi. Dear grandmother of Richard, Leigh, Nicole, Robert, Jenna, Sarah, Matthew, Becca, Raymond and Ryan. Great-grandmother to Ethan, Ryan and Ella. Many thanks to the staff at Extendicare in Halton Hills for all their caring and support. She will be deeply missed by her family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen MITCHELL.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019