CHWALKA, HELEN NATALIE (nee STEFANIAK) 1918 - 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Chwalka on Friday, October 23, 2020 in her 103rd year. Helen was predeceased by her loving husband George (2012) of 64 years. She was also predeceased by her parents Catherine and Andrew Stefaniak, her sister Stella Kwiatkowski (Frank), brothers Stan (Helen) and Phil (Josi). Helen will be deeply missed by her children Michael (Margaret Eveleigh) and Carole Overholt (Steve). She was a devoted Babci to Jeff Overholt (Amy Bell) and Greg Overmonds (Katie). Helen was blessed to have spent time with her great-grandsons Tyler and Jack. She will also be missed by her sister-in-law Sylvia Allen and many multigenerational nieces, nephews and friends. Helen was a social person and loved being with family and friends. She always greeted each day with a smile and while not all days were good or easy, she moved through each with determination. Helen always made the effort to stay engaged and active saying "if you don't use it you will lose it." Our lives have been enriched sharing time with her. She was caring, loving, thoughtful and considerate... all the qualities that bring a good and positive difference to the world. We would like to thank all the staff, caregivers and friends at the Chartwell Grenadier Retirement Home for 8 years of happiness. A private graveside service was held on October 29, 2020. Donations may be made in Helen's memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Pius X, 2305 Bloor Street West, Toronto, ON M6S 1P1 where Helen and George were founding members.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store