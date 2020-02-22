|
|
NEWCOMBE, Helen (nee CAPELING) Passed peacefully on February 16, 2020 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital in her 93rd year. Helen is reunited with her beloved husband of 64 years Murray who passed away in 2010. Loving mother to Judi (Ted), Cheryl (Butch), Deb and Cindie. Precious Grandma to Jennifer (Colin), Stacy, Mandy, Christina (Stephen), Erin (Jim), Kyle (Jordana), Caity (Dan), Taylor (Ashley), Erik (Tova), Alex (Sara) and Jesse. Proud GG to Gavin, Maddy, Trevor, Olivia, Luke, Nathan, Dov, Lior, Marlow, Juniper, Ava and Jules. Mom was an avid (and competitive) card player, a master crossword puzzle solver, loved a good joke and everything social. She mastered cream puffs and raisin bread and we all reaped the rewards of her amazing knitting skills. Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 29, 2020 at Oakview Funeral Home, 56 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville, ON. The family wish to thank all the staff at Delmanor, Glen Abbey for all their support and care and also the nursing staff and doctors at OTMH, Emergency, 6C and Palliative Care. In lieu of flowers, donations to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, Diabetes Canada or Canadian Lung Association would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be made at oakviewfuneral.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020