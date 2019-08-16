SALISBURY, Helen Patricia Peacefully at Etobicoke General Hospital on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the age of 92. Dearly beloved wife of the late Herbert. Loving mother of Ronald (Janet Bayly) and Steven (Laurie Walsh). Cherished grandmother of Belinda and Kayla and 8 great-grandchildren. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral in the chapel on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. Interment Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 16, 2019