HELEN (BELL) PATTERSON
PATTERSON, HELEN (BELL) January 11, 1924 - September 26, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our sweet, beloved mother. Helen's greatest love was her family and cherished friends. She will be greatly missed by her nine children, Garry (Mhairi), Jim (Pat), Steve, Kelly (Sandy), Sharleen (Dennis), Greg (Karren), Dawn (Bob), Pat (Corinne), Marsha (Luis). She was blessed with 23 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. Helen was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Robert (Paddy) Patterson (1992), parents, Frank and Mae Bell, sister Fran, brothers, Bob, Chuck, Larry, Vern, Jack, Fred and Bill. Survived by her sister Mae and brother Frank. We will host a Celebration of Life in the New Year when we are able to have a fitting celebration to honour our treasured mother. Condolences may be left at www.cremationcare.ca "Everyone should be as lucky as me" - Helen Patterson

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
