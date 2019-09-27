PAUSCH, Helen (nee KUNZ) 1930 - 2019 It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Helen Pausch on Monday, September 23, 2019, with her loving family by her side. Helen is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Edgar Pausch; her two children, Frank (Cynthia) and Tanya (Todd); Gwendolyn, the mother of her three cherished grandchildren, Nadja (Ben), Emily (Eli) and Madeline; and her great-grandson, Oliver. Helen was born on September 15, 1930, in Hofheim am Taunus, Germany, and later immigrated to Canada with her husband Edgar and son Frank. She travelled the world with husband Edgar and their many friends. They visited every continent together. She was a proud matriarch and was the foundation and rock of the family. She was loved by all who met her and will be dearly missed. Visitation at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Ave. (north of Rexdale Blvd.), on Saturday, September 28, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., with a Memorial Service to follow in the funeral home chapel at 4 p.m. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 27, 2019