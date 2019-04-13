PEGG, Helen April 30, 1921 - April 9, 2019 On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Helen died peacefully at West Park Long Term Care. Helen was predeceased by her husband John "Jack" Pegg (1984). Loving mother of Brian Pegg (Dagmar) and Marilyn Ward (Richard). Adored Nana to Brigit (Bart), Katie (Peter), Leanne and Geoff. Proud great-grandmother to Brooklyn and a dear and devoted friend to many. She was truly a kind and gentle soul. Thanks to the staff at West Park and a special thank you to the staff of the Glenwyld House for their wonderful care and support. Funeral service will be held at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2019