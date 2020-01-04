Home

Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
PODSIADLO, HELEN (nee DYLL) March 27, 1920 – January 2, 2020 In her 100th year, Helen passed away in the loving arms of her daughters, Diane Noble (Peter, 2006) and Linda Jeffery (Philip). Predeceased by her dear brothers, Tom (Evelyn) and John, her beloved husband Andrew (1977) and cherished son Rick (2004) (Angie, 2017). Her devoted, caring and generous ways will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Ali, David, Michael, Kate, Andrew, Will, her great-grandchildren and her extended family. Helen was born and raised on a farm near Alliston. Worked and raised a family in Toronto and retired in Oakville. Helen loved sewing, baking, playing cards, travel and Christmas. Mostly, she loved her family with her whole heart. A special thanks to Helen's community of caregivers. Visitation will take place at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home in Oakville, January 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., and a funeral service to follow at 12 p.m. Donations of choice in Helen's name would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.koprivataylor.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 4, 2020
