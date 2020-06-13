HELEN PUGLIESE

PUGLIESE, HELEN (nee CARROLL) God called Helen peacefully, on June 7, 2020, at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Thomas Richard Pugliese (predeceased); daughter of Frank and Katherine Carroll (predeceased); and sister of Jimmy Carroll (predeceased). Helen is survived by her children, Caroline Pugliese (Paul Socholotiuk), Thomas Pugliese (Marisa Naccarato-Pugliese) and Mary Ellen Pugliese (Richard Raposo). She will be missed by her grandchildren, Julia, Erin, Nicholas, Elisa, Tomas, Regan and Ryleigh. Helen grew up in Ottawa and was a teacher and social worker for many years. She retired in Ajax, Ontario, concluding a career in community justice initiatives. Helen, filled with faith, had a witty sense of humour, and she loved history, art, and music. Helen enjoyed travelling, dinner with friends, and gardening. A private funeral mass was held for immediate family. The family hopes to have a celebration of life for Helen in the future with family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Helen may be made to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada or the Heart & Stroke Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to McEachnie Funeral Home, Ajax, 905-428-8488.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store