QUINN, HELEN (ELEANOR) Helen (Eleanor) Quinn of Holland Landing, Ontario, born on November 7, 1942, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. A retired teacher with the Toronto Catholic School Board she will be missed by her family and friends. She is survived by her brother Kenneth, sisters-in-law Linda and Anne Quinn. Helen was aunt to Fraser, Jennifer and Stuart Quinn and Great-Aunt to their children Emily, Sophie, Declan and Olivia. Helen was predeceased by her partner Bob Oman and brother John Quinn. Helen will be remembered for her thoughtfulness, kind heart and creative personality that was evident through her unique crafts and colourful gardens. Donations can be made in honour of Helen to the Heart & Stroke Foundation.



