ZAMMIT, HELEN R. (nee DARMANIN) Passed March 1, 2019 in Mississauga, peacefully surrounded by family. Helen Zammit wife of the late Joseph M. Zammit, born in Zabbar, Malta. Mother of Emmanuel, late Charlie, Ross, Joseph, Grace and Antwanette. Cherished grandmother to 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. Visitation on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Funeral Mass at St. Paul's Apostle Church on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. Burial to follow at Assumption Cemetery.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 3, 2019