HELEN RADOS
HELEN RADOS
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Helen Rados on September 11, 2020. Loving wife to the late Miles. Caring mother to Danny (Sara, and formerly Mary Lou). Proud grandmother to Sarah (Mike) and the late Melissa, and great-grandmother to William, Ryan and Alex. Helen will be remembered by her close companion Albert, her brothers Walter (Heidi) and Victor (Jean). Helen will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. Services are entrusted to Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, a private service will be held.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
