NORMAN, HELEN REBECCA At the age of 90, passed away peacefully in Hamilton General Hospital, Ontario, on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Survived by sisters Marilla, Nine Mile River, NS, Sherry (Ronald) Haynes, Toronto, ON and sister-in-law Shirley Norman, Halifax, NS; nephew Stephen (Teri) Faulkner, Blackfalds, AB, niece Nancy (Torrie) Hunter, Dawson City, YT; grandnephews Darcy, Ted and Luke and grandnieces Miranda and Alicyn. Predeceased by parents Warren and Rita Norman, brother Maurice Norman and nephews Tony and Geoffrey. Helen grew up in Halifax and enjoyed many summers in West Lahave. She attended St. Paul's Anglican Church in Halifax which led to studies at Anglican Women's Training College in Toronto and Queens University and to her becoming a youth worker in the Diocese of Moosonee, Northern Ontario. She then returned to Toronto and in her later years worked for the Federal Government. Helen lived simply -- she enjoyed travelling, loved people, especially her grandnieces and nephews, was an avid reader and continued her volunteer work with her church until very recent years. Helen will be missed by so many people. She was always so friendly and cheerful. A special thank you to the staff at Bertram Place for the wonderful care they gave Helen the past five years. A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Anglican Church, 137 Melville St., Dundas, on Friday, November 22nd at 12 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.marlattfhdundas.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 16, 2019