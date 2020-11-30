ROUMBOS, HELEN Monday, July 16, 1934 – Saturday, November 28, 2020 God called Helen peacefully at the age of eighty-six on November 28, 2020. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Odysseus and brother, Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Valdelice) and Georgette (Mark). Cherished yiayia to Hellen, Cindy (Cadu), Nicoletta, Matthew and Anthony. Proud sister to Maria and George. In 1970 Helen and Odysseus brought their family to Canada to provide better opportunities in life. For over two decades Helen worked tirelessly for the Government of Canada retiring at 65 years of age. When Helen wasn't out for one of her extraordinary walks carrying the shopping, including cases of pop, you could find her getting worked up over Judge Judy or Jerry Springer. Most affectionately, Helen is remembered for her selfless acts of care, love and stability for her children and grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time together as a family. The family would like to thank Helen's attentive caregivers Daisy and Maribel. The current restrictions, due to Covid-19, allow for only a private funeral and burial. Donations can be made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Society
. Helen's love and legacy live on forever in our hearts.