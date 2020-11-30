1/1
HELEN ROUMBOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROUMBOS, HELEN Monday, July 16, 1934 – Saturday, November 28, 2020 God called Helen peacefully at the age of eighty-six on November 28, 2020. She is reunited in heaven with her beloved husband, Odysseus and brother, Peter. Loving mother of Peter (Valdelice) and Georgette (Mark). Cherished yiayia to Hellen, Cindy (Cadu), Nicoletta, Matthew and Anthony. Proud sister to Maria and George. In 1970 Helen and Odysseus brought their family to Canada to provide better opportunities in life. For over two decades Helen worked tirelessly for the Government of Canada retiring at 65 years of age. When Helen wasn't out for one of her extraordinary walks carrying the shopping, including cases of pop, you could find her getting worked up over Judge Judy or Jerry Springer. Most affectionately, Helen is remembered for her selfless acts of care, love and stability for her children and grandchildren. Nothing made her happier than spending time together as a family. The family would like to thank Helen's attentive caregivers Daisy and Maribel. The current restrictions, due to Covid-19, allow for only a private funeral and burial. Donations can be made to the Canadian Breast Cancer Society. Helen's love and legacy live on forever in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved