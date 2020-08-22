MOIR, HELEN RUTH July 20, 1928 – August 14, 2020 After a long, happy, adventurous, laughter-filled life, Ruth is finally resting, joining her brother John and her best friend Joan James. She will be fondly remembered by her sister-in-law Jacqueline and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Ruth gave to them and to all her friends her love of life and her thirst to learn about the world through travel, books, theatre, art and conversation. Arrangements entrusted to TOLL FUNERAL HOME, Brantford, ON. www.tollfh.ca