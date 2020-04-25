SAROFF, HELEN (nee CHRISTOFF) February 13, 1922 - April 22, 2020 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our Mother, Helen, in her 99th year. We saw her slowly fading over the past 6 months. Predeceased by her husband, George, after 56 years of marriage, Mom leaves behind 3 daughters: Gloria Hauck (Gary), Vassa van Tol (Peter), and Donna Saroff. Mom was a proud grandmother to: Martin (Michelle), Jenna (Rob), Jason (Aurora) and Mark (Keely). She was a very proud great-grandmother to: Emi, Liam, Isabella, Pandora, Orson and Beau. And just recently we have come to realise that Mom was a great-great-great-aunt to 11 children! Mom will be remembered for her years of volunteer work at the church, her love of family and love for dessert, the sweeter the better. At times, Mom surprised us with a wicked sense of humour even during her final months. Although we would like her to be with us just a bit longer, we realise that it was her time to be with Dad and all her sisters and brothers. She is now at peace. Love forever! A Celebration of Life will be planned at a future date when we no longer need to 'social distance'. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 25, 2020.