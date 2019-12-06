SCOTT, HELEN (Lena) (nee MASTROMATTEO) February 22, 1920-December 1, 2019 Passed away peacefully at the age of 99, on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the Scarborough Retirement Residence. Predeceased by her husband Charles in 2010. She will be missed by her sons David (Linda), Nick (Daisy) and Stephen. She will also be fondly remembered by her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her numerous nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews, and family and friends. Survived by her loving brothers, Tony (Anthony) and Carmen Mastromatteo. Predecased by her sisters, Angelina, Rose, Cortena, Lucy and Vera, and brothers, Albert, Bernard, Fred and Lou. Many thanks for the care provided by the staff at the Scarborough Retirement Residence. Special thanks to Rebecca and Annabelle, who so lovingly cared for Helen in her final years. A Funeral Service will be held at Jerrett Funeral Home, 660 Kennedy Road, Scarborough, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 2 p.m., followed by visitation from 2:30-5:30 p.m. Cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jerrettfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 6, 2019