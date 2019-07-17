Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HELEN SNELLINGS. View Sign Obituary

SNELLINGS, HELEN (nee WALCHYSHYN) Peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Henry. Devoted and loving mother to Emily and mother-in-law to Chris. Cherished sister to Luba Brydson. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. Friends will be received on Thursday, July 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (north of Dundas St. East; 905-443-3376). Funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army in Whitby, 710 McQuay Blvd., on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated.

SNELLINGS, HELEN (nee WALCHYSHYN) Peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at the age of 64. Beloved wife of Henry. Devoted and loving mother to Emily and mother-in-law to Chris. Cherished sister to Luba Brydson. Helen will be deeply missed by her family and friends and all who knew her. Friends will be received on Thursday, July 18th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Mount Lawn Funeral Home & Cemetery, 21 Garrard Rd., Whitby (north of Dundas St. East; 905-443-3376). Funeral service will be held at the Salvation Army in Whitby, 710 McQuay Blvd., on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Salvation Army would be appreciated. Published in the Toronto Star on July 17, 2019

