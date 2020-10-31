1/1
STATCHUK, HELEN (nee SALICHUK) October 22, 2020 Helen Statchuk, (nee Salichuk), passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020, in her 90th year. Devoted wife of 68 years of Frank. Loving mother of Ross (Pauline), Craig (Tara) and Marie (Ed). Cherished grandmother of Paul (Tenley), Chris (Claudia), Will, Alex and Jack. Proud great-grandmother of Grayson and Sloane. Dear sister to Ed (deceased) (Sue). Helen was a wonderful mother, a fun loving grandmother and great grandmother who always put others before herself. She will be remembered by family and friends for her quick wit, infinite wisdom about life and the ease in which she could create anything from a perfect meal to a set of curtains and anything in between. She will be missed greatly by all that knew her. The family would like to thank the staff at Centenary Hospital in Scarborough for their compassionate care. Services are delayed until Covid restrictions are lifted.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 31, 2020.
