WARBURTON, HELEN SUSAN Peacefully in her sleep at her home in Oshawa, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the age of 85. Helen, beloved daughter of the late Ernest and Florence Warburton (nee Duckworth). Dearly loved sister of Doreen and Dave German and Verna and James Kerst. Dear aunt of Alan, Keith, Linda, Cathy, Larry, Martin and Ernest and many great-nieces and nephews. Helen was a lifetime resident of Toronto and will be missed by all her family and dear friends. As per Helen's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the Toronto Humane Society would be greatly appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Armstrong Funeral Home, Oshawa. Online condolences can be made at www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 1, 2020