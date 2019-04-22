Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SISTER HELEN TERESA (DOMINICA) WHEATER IBVM. View Sign

WHEATER, IBVM, SISTER HELEN TERESA (DOMINICA) Died peacefully at Scarborough General Hospital, on April 16, 2019 in her 91st year of age and her 64th year as a member of the Institute of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Sister Helen was predeceased by her parents William Gerard Wheater and Ledemma Estelle Hill; brothers Wilfred and William, her sister Ilene McWilliam and her sisters-in-law Irene Crennell, and Rita Wheater; brother-in-law Roy McWilliam; and niece Sherry Wheater. She is survived by her nephews William Wheater, David McWilliam, Barry Wheater, Robert Wheater, Gary Wheater and Robert McWilliam; her nieces, Carol Kakoske, Lee Wheater, and Rita Wheater Jones, and numerous cousins, grand and great-grand-nieces and nephews. Sister Helen's ministry was as a teacher in elementary schools in Toronto and Richmond Hill (1957-1981) including two years as Principal (1963-1965) and as a teacher of special education (1974-1981). In 1981, Sister Helen moved to Loretto College University Residence, where she was a member of the Dean's Team (1981-1985) and Treasurer (1981-1991), during which period she spent a year at Gonzaga University, Spokane, Washington (1985-1986). After a year (1991-1992) in administration at the Loretto Centre in Niagara Falls, Sister Helen moved to Loretto Abbey (1992-1998) where she assisted in the Bursar's office and was a member of the Abbey Community Leadership Team, before returning to Loretto Centre Niagara Falls (1998-2003). From 2003 until 2015 Helen worked at Loretto Abbey as Bursar and member of the Abbey community Leadership Team. In 2015 she joined the Infirmary Community and in November 2018 moved to Presentation Manor. Friends may call at Presentation Manor, 61 Fairfax Crescent, Toronto, on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 9 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at

467 Sherbourne Street

Toronto , ON M4X1K5

467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto , ON M4X1K5
(416) 924-1408

