HUNTLEY, Helen Theresa (nee McDonnell) April 7, 1930 – November 2, 2020 Helen Huntley passed peacefully in her 90th year on Monday, November 2, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa. She has been reunited with her husband and best friend of 70 years, William (Bill). Loving mother of Warren (Colleen), Linda (Joseph) and Beverley (Rick). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Patricia, Megan, Michelle (Aaron), William and Nicole (Justin) and her great-granddaughter Ava Helen. Her loss is mourned by her brother Stan (Vivian) and sisters-in-law Anne and Pat. She was predeceased by her brothers Ed, Lloyd and Earl, her sister Doreen, and her best friend Eileen McConkey. Special aunt to Katherine Vigeant and many nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her grandpuppies, Duke, Rochester and Moose. Helen was born and raised in Toronto, Ontario where she met her husband Bill as a member of the Catholic Youth Organization of Holy Name Church. Helen's greatest joy was staying home to raise her three children and she was blessed further with five grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Helen spent many weekends and summers in Buckhorn and enjoyed precious moments with all her family there. Later in life, Helen and Bill spent their winters in Fort Myers, Florida with their many wonderful friends including Harry and Helen Blackwell. She and Bill also enjoyed many travel adventures with dear friends Sylvia & Richard (dec) Smith. The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the kind and compassionate staff at Chartwell Harwood Retirement Home. A private family visitation will take place on Monday, November 9, 2020. Friends and family are welcome to attend the Mass of Christian Burial held at ST. PATRICK'S ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH - 5633 Highway #7, Markham, ON - on Monday, November 9th at 11:00am. All attendees are asked to RSVP due to limited space. Please find a link on the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home Website. Private family Internment to follow at CHRIST THE KING CEMETERY -7770 Steeles Avenue East, Markham, ON. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Catholic Children's Aid Foundation in Helen's memory. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com