VRABEL, HELEN Peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming, Peterborough, on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of 49 years of the late George Vrabel. Dear mother of Eileen Madder, Frank and his wife Kim, and Tom and his wife Karin. Loving grandmother of Katelyn (Mike), David, Joshua, Sarah, Julia, and Grace. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10, N. of QEW) on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Sts. Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Parish, 5525 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga. Interment to follow at Glendale Memorial Gardens. For those who wish, donations may be made to St. Joseph's at Fleming Foundation or the Sts. Cyril and Methodius Building Foundation. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 9, 2019