VRBENSKY, Helen (nee LABANICH) Passed away peacefully at West Oak Village, surrounded by family, on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the age of 80. Loving wife of Tony. Loving mother of Tony and Angie, Michael and Cindy, Steven and Caroline and the late Christine (1991). Cherished grandmother of Chelsea, Billy, John, Mark, Amanda, Nick, Christine, Tommy and Michael. Much loved great-grandmother of Ben and Isabella. You are forever in our hearts and thoughts never to be forgotten. Till we meet again Dusha Moja. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10 north of QEW), on Tuesday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held at Sts. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Roman Catholic Church, 5255 Thornwood Dr., Mississauga, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. John's Dixie Cemetery. For those who wish, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences available through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 23, 2019